Brighton winger Tommy Watson made his Premier League debut against Manchester United at Old Trafford | Getty Images

Brighton winger Tommy Watson has no regrets on swapping Sunderland for Brighton.

The winger joined the Seagulls last summer for around £10m but has had to be patient for his chances.

The 19-year-old has impressed in the Carabao Cup matches and then looked good in the closing stages against Manchester United as he made his Premier League debut from the bench in the 4-2 loss at Old Trafford last Saturday.

Watson sealed Sunderland’s return to the top flight as he scored the play-off final winner and Regis Le Bris' team have since enjoyed an excellent start to the season.

Sunderland's 2-1 win at Chelsea last Saturday places them fourth in the table, while Brighton are down in 13th after their loss at Manchester United.

“I would be getting minutes at Sunderland,” said Watson after his Old Trafford cameo. “But personally I think the level of the group is higher here [at Brighton].

“This system suits my game more and I think this environment is set up for me to go and kick on and prove myself.

“I think it’s a dynamic system. I love the intensity to go and press high up the pitch. I think you can see it with (Yankuba) Minteh and when Kaoru (Mitoma) is playing.

“I'm a player who really wants to be playing and then obviously I went away with England, didn't get a lot of minutes there either so I think hopefully now, it's going to be a period where I can get good minutes into the legs and show what I can do.”

Watson has started just once this season for Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton in the 6-0 Carabao Cup win at Barnsley and has been challenging the likes Mitoma, Minteh and Brajan Gruda for first team minutes.

“They [Minteh and Mitoma] are getting on the ball to show what they can do and I’m hoping I can do that.

“Minteh's flying, unfortunately Kaoru has picked off a little bit of a knock, but I'm sure he will be back scoring goals soon.”

Brighton are next in action this Wednesday at Premier League leaders Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. Watson will hope to start on the left flank as Mitoma (ankle) remains a fitness concern.