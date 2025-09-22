Tommy Watson starts, Carlos Baleba decision - Brighton's starting XI to face Barnsley predicted

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 16:21 BST

Carabao Cup: Barnsley vs Brighton at Oakwell Stadium - Tuesday, 7.45pm

Brighton and Hove Albion resume League Cup action as they face Barnsley in the third round at Oakwell Stadium.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler will likely make plenty of changes to the team that drew 2-2 against Tottenham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

The game could give fringe players the chance to get minutes, and those returning to full fitness, such as Mats Wieffer and Maxim De Cuyper, could also start.

A decision will need to be made on out-of-sorts midfielder Carlos Baleba, while former Sunderland man Tommy Watson could also be line for his full debut.

Here's how the Seagulls could line-up for this one at the Oakwell Stadium...

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is expected to make numerous changes for the League Cup match at Barnsley

1. Fabian Hurzeler

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is expected to make numerous changes for the League Cup match at Barnsley | Getty Images

The experienced stopper made a number of saves in the previous round at Oxford to keep a clean sheet in the 6-0 win

2. Jason Steele - GK

The experienced stopper made a number of saves in the previous round at Oxford to keep a clean sheet in the 6-0 win | Getty Images

The Dutchman is easing his way back from a knee injury and will likely feature against Barnsley. Minutes will help him ahead of Chelsea this Saturday

3. Mats Wieffer - RB

The Dutchman is easing his way back from a knee injury and will likely feature against Barnsley. Minutes will help him ahead of Chelsea this Saturday | Getty Images

The Italian has ben used from the bench against Tottenham and Man City in the PL. Started at Oxford in the previous round and set to go again at Barnsley.

4. Diego Coppola - CB

The Italian has ben used from the bench against Tottenham and Man City in the PL. Started at Oxford in the previous round and set to go again at Barnsley. | Getty Images

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Carlos BalebaBarnsleyBrightonFabian HurzelerAmex StadiumSunderlandLEAGUE CUP
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice