Brighton and Hove Albion resume League Cup action as they face Barnsley in the third round at Oakwell Stadium.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler will likely make plenty of changes to the team that drew 2-2 against Tottenham at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

The game could give fringe players the chance to get minutes, and those returning to full fitness, such as Mats Wieffer and Maxim De Cuyper, could also start.

A decision will need to be made on out-of-sorts midfielder Carlos Baleba, while former Sunderland man Tommy Watson could also be line for his full debut.

Here's how the Seagulls could line-up for this one at the Oakwell Stadium...

1 . Fabian Hurzeler Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is expected to make numerous changes for the League Cup match at Barnsley | Getty Images

2 . Jason Steele - GK The experienced stopper made a number of saves in the previous round at Oxford to keep a clean sheet in the 6-0 win | Getty Images

3 . Mats Wieffer - RB The Dutchman is easing his way back from a knee injury and will likely feature against Barnsley. Minutes will help him ahead of Chelsea this Saturday | Getty Images