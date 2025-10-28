Carabao Cup team line-ups are often tricky to predict and Brighton's fifth round clash at Arsenal will be no different.

The Seagulls have blitzed their way to stage of the competition so far with 6-0 wins against lower league opposition Oxford United and Barnsley.

Now it gets serious for Fabian Hurzeler inconsistent Brighton team as they face Mikel Arteta's Premier League leaders.

Brighton have made numerous changes in the previous rounds and expect Hurzeler to do the same in north London, with the likes of Jason Steele, Diego Coppola, Oliver Boscagli, Stefanos Tzimas and Tommy Watson all in contention.

Here’s how they could line-up against an Arsenal team that may include former Brighton players Leandro Trossard, Ben White and Viktor Gyökeres...

1 . Jason Steele - GK Two matches and two clean sheets in the Carabao so far for Albion's "cup keeper." | Getty Images

2 . Ferdi Kadioglu - RB The versatile Turkey international could be required at right back for this one as Joel Veltman struggles with a calf issue. And Wieffer could be rested ahead of Saturday's PL clash with Leeds. | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Diego Coppola - CB The young Italian has started the previous two Carabao Cup wins and likely to start at the Emirates as Dunk and Van Hecke will likely be rested | Getty Images