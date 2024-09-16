Tony Bloom holds investment talks with Premiership club as 'Starlizard' transfer data proves key

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tony Bloom in talks with Hearts

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton owner and chairman Tony Bloom is in investment talks with Scottish Premiership club Hearts.

Central to a potential £10m deal is Bloom's sports analysis company Starlizard, which has been credited for sourcing some of Brighton best and most profitable signings in recent years – including Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Marc Cucurella, Leo Trossard and Kaoru Mitoma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an exclusive, Sussex World's sister title, The Edinburgh News, reports that an agreement worth around £10m is in the works, which could allow Hearts to use similar recruitment analytics in their transfer dealings.

Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom is reportedly holding investment talks with Hearts

Bloom may then seek a minority stake in the Edinburgh club – but for now any deal is reportedly based purely on Bloom providing hearts with the closely-guarded Starlizard technology.

The name Starlizard is a play on Bloom's poker nickname, the Lizard. The data they produce is regarded as among the best in the sporting world.

It is believed there are no plans for an official link-up between the two clubs and both would remain separate.