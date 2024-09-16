Tony Bloom holds investment talks with Premiership club as 'Starlizard' transfer data proves key
Brighton owner and chairman Tony Bloom is in investment talks with Scottish Premiership club Hearts.
Central to a potential £10m deal is Bloom's sports analysis company Starlizard, which has been credited for sourcing some of Brighton best and most profitable signings in recent years – including Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Marc Cucurella, Leo Trossard and Kaoru Mitoma.
In an exclusive, Sussex World's sister title, The Edinburgh News, reports that an agreement worth around £10m is in the works, which could allow Hearts to use similar recruitment analytics in their transfer dealings.
Bloom may then seek a minority stake in the Edinburgh club – but for now any deal is reportedly based purely on Bloom providing hearts with the closely-guarded Starlizard technology.
The name Starlizard is a play on Bloom's poker nickname, the Lizard. The data they produce is regarded as among the best in the sporting world.
It is believed there are no plans for an official link-up between the two clubs and both would remain separate.
