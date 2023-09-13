Tony Bloom reveals surprising details of Ansu Fati transfer ahead of Man United debut
Fati, 20, arrived on a season long loan from Barcelona – with no option to buy – late in the summer transfer window.
The attacker watched on from the stands as Brighton beat Newcastle 3-1 just prior to the international break and is expected to make his first outing for Albion at Old Trafford.
It was a surprising signing for Brighton, who acted quickly to secure his services following an injury to their Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso, despite late interest from Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.
Brighton reportedly agreed to pay 80 per cent of Fati’s wages for the duration of his stay on the south coast, which instantly makes the Spain international one of – or even the top – earner at the club.
Fati is said to have spoken to Tottenham but it was his conversation with Albion’s head coach Roberto De Zerbi and the Italian’s style of play that lured him to Brighton.
Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom, speaking to BBC Radio Sussex Sport, said: “It wasn't one we had really talked about much until the last few days of the window but when we heard about it, Roberto was really keen and I was extremely excited.
"We managed to get a deal done very late. It is a wonderful thing for our football club to do. Not so long ago he was considered the best young player in the world."
Injury concerns to strikers Danny Welbeck and Evan Ferguson could see Fati play a key role against Man United, which is swiftly followed by Albion’s first ever Europa League match against AEK Athens at the American Express Stadium on Thursday, September 21.
Brighton’s other summer arrivals midfielder Carlos Baleba – who joined from Lille for around £25m – and defender Igor Julio – a £15m signing from Fiorentina – could also make their debuts in the next two fixtures.