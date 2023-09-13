BREAKING
Tony Bloom reveals surprising details of Ansu Fati transfer ahead of Man United debut

Brighton’s summer arrival Ansu Fati could make his debut for the Seagulls at Man United this Saturday, 3pm
By Derren Howard
Published 13th Sep 2023, 10:57 BST
New Brighton signings Ansu Fati (left) and Carlos Baleba watch on at the American Express Stadium as Brighton beat NewcastleNew Brighton signings Ansu Fati (left) and Carlos Baleba watch on at the American Express Stadium as Brighton beat Newcastle
New Brighton signings Ansu Fati (left) and Carlos Baleba watch on at the American Express Stadium as Brighton beat Newcastle

Fati, 21, arrived on a season long loan from Barcelona, with no option to buy, late in the summer transfer window.

The attacker watched on from the stands as Brighton beat Newcastle 3-1 just prior to the international break and make his first outing for Albion at Old Trafford.

It was a surprising signing for Brighton who acted quickly to secure his services following an injury to their Paraguay playmaker Julio Enciso, despite late interest from Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham.

Brighton reportedly agreed to pay 80 per cent of Fati’s wages for the duration of his stay on the south coast, which instantly makes the Spain international one of – or even the top – earner at the club.

Bloom, speaking to BBC Radio Sussex, said: “It wasn't one we had really talked about much until the last few days of the window but when we heard about it, Roberto was really keen and I was extremely excited.

"We managed to get a deal done very late. It is a wonderful thing for our football club to do. Not so long ago he was considered the best young player in the world."

