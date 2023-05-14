Brighton and Hove Albion are preparing for a midfield rebuild as Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are widely tipped to exit this summer.

World Cup winner Mac Allister has been excellent for Brighton this term and is wanted by Liverpool and Manchester United. The Argentina star is contracted with Brighton until June 2025 but is expected to leave for a transfer fee in the region of £70m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His midfield partner Moises Caicedo has been equally impressive and the duo have formed one of the best midfield partnerships in the Premier League. Last January Arsenal had a £70m bid for Caicedo refused and they are expected to return this summer, with Manchester United and Real Madrid also said to be tracking the situation. Albion could recoup in excess of £150m for the pair – impressive as they paid just £7m for Mac Allister and around £3m for Caicedo a few seasons ago.

Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom is known for his shrewd approach to the transfer market

Albion chairman Tony Bloom and his chief executive Paul Barber are known for their shrewd approach in the transfer market and are already identifying their replacements. The club have confirmed the £30m arrival of Jaoa Pedro from Watford – but who is line to to bolster their midfield if, and more likely when, Mac Allister and Caicedo exit?

Liverpool veteran James Milner is expected to arrive this summer and is available on a free transfer as his contract expires after eight highly-successful years at Anfield. The former England man is 37 but still seems to have plenty of football left and – just as important for Brighton – will be a positive influence to the many talented youngsters in Albion’s group.

His experience will certainly help cushion the blow of losing their South American stars but he cannot be expected to do so alone. Step forward German international Mahmoud Dahoud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old Syrian born midfielder is believed to be in the final stages of completing his free transfer to Brighton from Borussia Dortmund, having made more than 100 appearances for the German club. The former Borussia Mönchengladbach man has played alongside young England ace Jude Bellingham and is a technically gifted performer who has previously been linked with Barcelona and Man City. He is a player in his prime years and working under Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi, within a well run Premier League club, could see him fulfil his potential. It's an intriguing move by Brighton as Dahoud and Milner – along with Pedro – could revamp Albion's squad for next season.

Mac Allister and Caicedo are without doubt top class and it’s a huge task for any club to replace two of the best and most coveted midfielders in the world.