Brighton and Hove Albion chairman and owner Tony Bloom was included within the latest Sunday Times Rich List, published last Friday. Bloom has been the driving force behind Brighton’s remarkable rise through the divisions as the Seagulls now compete at the sharp end of the Premier League. Creating the environment to succeed – including the Amex Stadium and the training facilities at Lancing – has required huge investment, vision and sheer determination. Brighton’s significant team off the pitch has helped the club build a first team squad who are now proving a match for the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Last season they finished in the top 10 and this term – with just three games remaining – they are on track for European qualification for the first time in their history. Brighton make their £s work harder than most but the fact remains you still require deep pockets to compete at the top table.