Tony Bloom's staggering wealth at Brighton vs West Ham, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Tottenham owners - New Sunday Times rich list gallery

Brighton and Hove Albion are known as one of the best run clubs in the Premier League – but how does their owner Tony Bloom’s wealth compare with the other high rollers in the top flight?

By Derren Howard
Published 19th May 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:11 BST

Brighton and Hove Albion chairman and owner Tony Bloom was included within the latest Sunday Times Rich List, published last Friday. Bloom has been the driving force behind Brighton’s remarkable rise through the divisions as the Seagulls now compete at the sharp end of the Premier League. Creating the environment to succeed – including the Amex Stadium and the training facilities at Lancing – has required huge investment, vision and sheer determination. Brighton’s significant team off the pitch has helped the club build a first team squad who are now proving a match for the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal. Last season they finished in the top 10 and this term – with just three games remaining – they are on track for European qualification for the first time in their history. Brighton make their £s work harder than most but the fact remains you still require deep pockets to compete at the top table.

A number of other Premier League owners feature in the top 350 of the richest people in the UK, including those at Brighton, Everton and West Ham. Here’s how Bloom’s estimated net worth compares with his Premier League rivals...

Brighton and Hove Albion chairman and owner Tony Bloom is the man behind the club's remarkable rise

1.

Brighton and Hove Albion chairman and owner Tony Bloom is the man behind the club's remarkable rise

In October 2021, Mike Ashley sold the Magpies for a reported £305m to a consortium made up of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners.

2. Newcastle United - £320billion

In October 2021, Mike Ashley sold the Magpies for a reported £305m to a consortium made up of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners.

Sheikh Mansour, who is a member of Abu Dhabi’s royal family, is the majority shareholder of City Football Group. The company owns Man City after first purchasing the club in 2008.

3. Manchester City - £23.2billion

Sheikh Mansour, who is a member of Abu Dhabi's royal family, is the majority shareholder of City Football Group. The company owns Man City after first purchasing the club in 2008.

Todd Boehly’s consortium took the Stamford Bridge helm in May, after completing the record sports franchise purchase from Roman Abramovich

4. Chelsea - £10.9billion

Todd Boehly's consortium took the Stamford Bridge helm in May, after completing the record sports franchise purchase from Roman Abramovich

