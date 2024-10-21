Billy Gilmour of SSC Napoli in action during the Serie A match between Empoli and Napoli at Stadio Carlo Castellani

Former Brighton and Chelsea midfield ace makes his first start in Serie A for Antonio Conte after his £15m summer switch

Brighton’s former midfielder Billy Gilmour made his first start in Serie A for Napoli in their narrow 1-0 win at Empoli yesterday.

Gilmour, 23, was a surprise exit from Brighton last summer as the former Chelsea man made a £15m switch to join the Italians on a five-year contract.

The Scotland international has struggled to make an impact so far and his only previous start for Antonio Conte's table toppers was against Palermo in the Coppa Italia.

Gilmour though was handed a starting role yesterday at the Carlo Castellani Stadium – alongside former Manchester United ace and Scotland teammate Scott McTominay – and after a “too timid” start, Gilmour grew into the match and helped his new club to a vital three points against midtable Empoli.

Gilmour covered the most ground of any player on the pitch at 11.3km but the Italians needed a second half penalty from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to seal the win and go ahead of Inter and Juventus at the top.

“It was his first game, he was growing into it," Conte said after picking up their sixth win from eight league matches. "In the first half he struggled a bit, in the second half he did a lot better like the whole team. I’m happy that we have him here, he is a great player. It was not easy today, the performance overall is positive and he is an important option for us.”

Napoli are next in Serie A action this Saturday against Lecce at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.