'Top player' - Barcelona and Spain midfielder lauds Brighton star after 2022 FIFA World Cup performances

FC Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri has lauded Brighton & Hove star Moisés Caicedo after his performances for Ecuador at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 21-year-old played every minute of La Tri’s unsuccessful bid to reach the round of 16.

The tenacious midfielder registered one goal in Qatar, becoming the first Seagulls player to score at a FIFA World Cup. He netted Ecuador’s equaliser in their 2-1 defeat to Senegal in the final round of Group A games.

The loss to the Lions of Teranga consigned La Tri to third in the group behind the Netherlands and Senegal.

Picture by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Caicedo’s displays for club and country have caught the eye of Premier League giants Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea, who have been linked with moves for the £80m midfielder.

And it seems that the young Ecuadorian has left a positive impression on another of world football’s brightest talents.

Speaking to Spanish YouTubers Javier and Erick Ruiz, highly-rated 20-year-old midfielder Pedri said: “The one I’ve seen and who has surprised me [at this FIFA World Cup] is the one from Ecuador: Moisés Caicedo.

“He’s very good, he’s a top player and I liked him a lot. [FC Barcelona and Spain teammate Eric Garcia] said he [Caicedo] is going to play very well.”

