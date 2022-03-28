La Tri booked their place as automatic qualifiers from the South American group despite falling to a 3-1 away defeat to Paraguay on Thursday night.

Robert Morales’ early strike and a Piero Hincapié own goal in first half stoppage time put the hosts in front at the break.

Newcastle United star Miguel Almirón tripled Paraguay’s advantage just after half-time before Jordy Caicedo netted a late consolation goal from the penalty spot.

Paraguay’s Blas Riveros was sent off with two minute to go.

Albion winger Sarmiento came on in the second half for la Tri, his first senior appearance since surgery on his hamstring in December. Seagulls midfielder Caicedo, meanwhile, was suspended.

Ecuador’s place at this year’s tournament was confirmed thanks to Peru’s 1-0 defeat to Uruguay, a result which meant the Peruvians could not catch the Ecuadorians or Uruguayans.

Third-placed Ecuador and Uruguay, in fourth, both have 25 points with one qualifier remaining. Peru sit four points behind in fifth.

La Tri and Uruguay join South American group leaders Brazil and second-placed Argentina in Qatar in November.

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation...

1. Origi closing in on Milan deal AC Milan are close to an agreement over a contract for Liverpool striker Divock Origi. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

2. Winks attracting attention Southampton and Crystal Palace are monitoring the situation of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks. (Daily Star) Photo Sales

3. Fernandes nears new deal Manchester United are set to agree a £62.4million contract with Bruno Fernandes - equivalent to £240,000-a-week over five years. (Sky Sports) Photo Sales

4. Spurs heading up Bissouma race Tottenham Hotspur are among the favourites to secure the services of Brighton star Yves Bissouma in the summer transfer window. (90m) Photo Sales