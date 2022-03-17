Tottenham, Arsenal and Brighton's new predicted Premier League finish as fresh twists alter top four forecast

Graham Potter and his players will have time to reflect and recharge after a horrendous run of six consecutive Premier League defeats.

Brighton’s latest loss arrived on Wednesday night came as goals either side of the interval from Romero and Harry Kane saw Tottenham to a comfortable 2-0 triumph at the Amex Stadium.

The win for Antonio Conte's team,coupled with Arsenal's 2-0 loss against Liverpool last night, has boosted their top four chances.

Albion have now lost to Manchester United, Burnley, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham – conceding 13 goals and scoring just once in the process.

A number of boos were heard from the home supporters on Wednesday as Albion have slipped to 13th in the league table on 33 points from 29 matches.

The upcoming international break will allow the players and management a chance to reset ahead of their next Premier League match which is against basement side Norwich at the Amex on April 2.

Based on stats from fivethirtyeight.com this is where Brighton and Tottenham plus all of their Premier League rivals are now predicted to finish.

1. Man City Current points 70. Predicted points 91. Photo Sales

2. Liverpool Current points 69. Predicted points 89. Photo Sales

3. Chelsea Current points 59. Predicted points 80. Photo Sales

4. Arsenal Current points 51. Predicted points 69. Photo Sales