Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has seen his side lose their last six Premier League matches following Wednesday's loss to Antonio Conte's Tottenham

Tottenham, Arsenal and Brighton's new predicted Premier League finish as fresh twists alter top four forecast

Brighton and Hove Albion fell to a six straight Premier League defeat against Tottenham and there has been a significant change in where both teams are predicted to finish.

By Derren Howard
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 7:19 pm

Graham Potter and his players will have time to reflect and recharge after a horrendous run of six consecutive Premier League defeats.

Brighton’s latest loss arrived on Wednesday night came as goals either side of the interval from Romero and Harry Kane saw Tottenham to a comfortable 2-0 triumph at the Amex Stadium.

The win for Antonio Conte's team,coupled with Arsenal's 2-0 loss against Liverpool last night, has boosted their top four chances.

Albion have now lost to Manchester United, Burnley, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham – conceding 13 goals and scoring just once in the process.

A number of boos were heard from the home supporters on Wednesday as Albion have slipped to 13th in the league table on 33 points from 29 matches.

The upcoming international break will allow the players and management a chance to reset ahead of their next Premier League match which is against basement side Norwich at the Amex on April 2.

Based on stats from fivethirtyeight.com this is where Brighton and Tottenham plus all of their Premier League rivals are now predicted to finish.

1. Man City

Current points 70. Predicted points 91.

2. Liverpool

Current points 69. Predicted points 89.

3. Chelsea

Current points 59. Predicted points 80.

4. Arsenal

Current points 51. Predicted points 69.

