Tottenham bidder Jahm Najafi's staggering wealth compared to Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton and West Ham - gallery

Tottenham are reportedly set to be the subject of a £3.1billion takeover by Iranian-American billionaire Jahm Najafi – but how does his wealth compare with the rest of the Premier League’s mega wealthy owners?

Najafi, who is chairman of the MSP Sports Capital group, minority owner in NBA side the Phoenix Suns and has an investment in Formula One team McLaren, is preparing to launch a bid to buy Spurs, according to the Financial Times.

It said MSP, which has stakes in a number of European football clubs, will put up 70 per cent of the proposed price, with investors from Abu Dhabi set to make up the rest of the offer to current owner Joe Lewis and chairman Daniel Levy.

The news may be well received by Spurs fans, who have recently protested at Lewis and Levy’s running of the north London club. Although they have delivered a £1bn state-of-the-art stadium, which opened in 2019 and is set to heavily increase revenue streams, the club’s owners have come under heavy fire for a perceived lack of investment in the playing squad, with Spurs having not won a trophy since 2008.

Here’s a breakdown of the latest estimated net worth of the current owners in the Premier League, compared to Najafi, starting from lowest to high...

1 . Brentford - Matthew Benham Estimated net worth: £25 million Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

2 . AFC Bournemouth - Maxim Demin Estimated net worth: £81.5 million Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales

3 . Leeds United - Andrea Radrizzani Estimated net worth: £450million Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

4 . Southampton - Dragan Solak and Katherina Llebherr Estimated net worth: £1.05 billion Photo: Mike Hewitt Photo Sales