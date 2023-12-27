Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou issues Cristian Romero injury blow ahead of Brighton clash
Spurs travel to the Amex on Thursday night, looking to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.
The north London outfit sit fourth in the Premier League, nine points and five places above Albion ahead of this south coast encounter.
However, manager Postecoglou has stated that Argentine centre-back Romero has a hamstring injury and will be out for approximately a month.
He said on Wednesday, via Football London: “Not so great with Romero. He had a scan and he's got a hamstring strain. We're looking at four to five weeks with him.”
Tottenham are also without Ivan Perisic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Micky van de Ven, James Maddison, Ryan Sessegnon, and Manor Solomon, while former Brighton star Yves Bissouma is suspended.