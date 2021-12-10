Tottenham COVID crisis: Premier League's increased restrictions for clubs and fans after Brighton postponement

Tottenham's Premier League match against Brighton has been postponed

Tottenham’s Premier League game at Brighton on Sunday has been called-off due to the coronavirus outbreak at the north London club.

Thirteen first-team players and staff have tested positive for the virus, leading to Thursday night’s Europa Conference League clash with Rennes also being called off.

And now Sunday’s trip to the Amex Stadium will not go ahead after the club’s request for a postponement was accepted by the Premier League.

The league will also increase measure for clubs and fans.

Top-flight clubs that had reached a vaccination rate of 85 per cent had been allowed to relax restrictions, but those that had will now have to tighten up again.

Mask wearing and social distancing will be stepped up at training grounds, among the changes at the clubs.

The Premier League also issued a statement reminding supporters of regulation alterations for attending matches.

“The safety of everyone attending fixtures remains a priority for the Premier League and its clubs to ensure safe matchday environments can be enjoyed by all,” read a Premier League statement.

“Clubs have been working hard to prepare for the introduction of the Government’s “Autumn and Winter Plan B”.

“The Premier League will continue to consult with Government, clubs, safety groups and local public health authorities to update protocols for match-attending fans ahead of the measures coming into effect next week.”

Boris Johnson announced the government’s intentions to implement ‘Plan B’ amid growing fears about the Omiron strain.

The new restrictions include having to work from home where possible, as well as wearing masks in indoor public places.

Previous restrictions during the pandemic have meant that football fans were no longer able to attend matches and while the likes of the Bundesliga have returned to these rules, there has been no mention of reduced capacities in Premier League football stadiums quite yet.

However, ‘Plan B’ will see some changes made to matchdays.

Sunday’s game against Tottenham would have been the start of a hectic schedule for an injury-hit Albion. On Wednesday, December 15, they are set to welcome Wolves before their trip to face Man United at Old Trafford on Saturday, December 18.