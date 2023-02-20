Tottenham eye summer move for Brighton sensation as long-term Harry Kane replacement but face Chelsea competition

The Sun has reported that Spurs regard the 18-year-old as a possible long-term replacement for the club’s all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane.
Meanwhile, the Blues hierarchy rate Ferguson very highly. The striker was brought to the Amex by current Chelsea head coach Graham Potter, and the Blues’ new director of global talent Paul Winstanley, in January 2021.
The teenager has been a revelation since breaking into the Seagulls’ first team. Ferguson has three Premier League goals in seven games since the English top-flight returned from its FIFA World Cup-imposed break.
The ex-Bohemians player came off the bench to score his first career league goal in Albion’s 4-2 defeat to league leaders Arsenal on New Year’s Eve. His goal against the Gunners saw Ferguson become both Brighton and the Republic of Ireland’s youngest ever goalscorer in the Premier League.
The forward netted on his first Seagulls start just three days later in the 4-1 win at Everton. The Irish starlet also provided the assist for Solly March’s goal against the Toffees.
He scored his first senior Albion goal in August’s 3-0 win at League One outfit Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup second round.
Ferguson has, so far, won two caps for the Republic of Ireland. The Bettystown-born striker made his debut in the Republic of Ireland’s 2-1 home defeat to Norway in a friendly on November 17, coming on for goalscorer Alan Browne with a minute of normal time remaining.