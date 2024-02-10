Tottenham Hotspur player ratings after winning at the last gasp against Brighton: Two 8s including new boy Timo Werner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In front of 61,445 fans, Spurs and Brighton played out an enthralling match which could have gone either way.

Tottenham had won six of their last seven home league games against Brighton but the visitors took the lead after a bright start.

A penalty was slotted home by the Seagulls midfielder Pascal Gross after Tottenham’s Van de Ven’s clumsy challenge brought down Welbeck in the box. Spurs found it hard to control the former England International. It ended 1-0 to Brighton at the half-time whistle.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion has a shot saved by Guglielmo Vicario of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 10, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

However, Brighton didn’t come into the second half with the same intensity that they had in the first. Their usual press wasn’t as solid and they paid the price for it – with Spurs becoming dominant in the match.

Sarr made the pressure count with a goal on the 67th minute. His first shot was put on the post by the sliding leg of Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk but he was lucky enough to get a second roll of the dice when the ball came straight back to him.

Brighton had chances to win but it was the hosts who found the killer goal in the sixth minute of injury-time. Two substitutes combined as Son Heung-min set up Brennan Johnson for a last-gasp winner to send the home fans wild.

Here are the Spurs’ player ratings for this match:

Vicario – 7: Good stop in the first minute to deny Danny Welbeck and Brighton the early lead. Another fine stop closing into the end of the first half against Mitoma to keep his team in the game. Played around with it at the back in the 70th minute which almost got Brighton and Hove Albion a clear-cut chance.

Porro – 6: Started a fierce attack to respond to Brighton in the 20th minute.

Romero – 6: Headed away a dangerous free-kick from Estupinan. Commanding his defence. Fouled Lallana poorly. In the second half he was able to

van de Ven – 4: Using his pace to intercept overhit through balls. Conceded a penalty with a leg left in against Welbeck. They are finding it hard to control the former

Udogie – 5: Poor foul conceded against Mitoma in the 11th minute. Overplaying on the ball and an. Let

Sarr – 7: Slightly quiet in the opening stages of this fixture. He was dispossessed at times when he was starting counter attacks in the first-half too. However, Sarr was able to make the game 1-1 in the 67th minute. His first shot was put on the post by the sliding leg of Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk, but he was lucky enough to get a second roll of the dice when that block came straight back to him.

Bentancur – 5: Dispossessed poorly which led to what can only be described as pinball football which ended up causing a penalty. Gave the ball away a fair bit in the first,

Kulusevski – 6: Drew a foul well near the middle of the first half but delivered a lacklustre ball that went over his teammates. Cracking save to deny a shot from Kulusevski in the 39th minute.

Maddison – 6: Tumble with Gross winning the corner all good-natured at the end though. Another issue short. A strike in the 26th minute was whiskers away, and even looked to be nestling in the top corner at one point. Received a yellow before the end of the half. Drew a foul on the edge of the box in the second half. His freekick however finds its way into Jason Steele's gloves comfortably.

Werner – 8: Silky skills to move the ball around the Brighton. Gave away a silly free-kick. Well-weighted cross in the 36th minute. Made a real effort to get his new club back into the game in the first half with some good work up the left flank. He kept getting the ball into the box again and again showing a terrific workrate from the German. He responded the same way in the second half too with a darting run in the 53rd minute, his low-driven shot was just wide.

Richarlison – 7: Brang the ball forward and turning defence into attack. One on one chance against Steele in the 22nd minute. The keeper was able to save it. Got a smorgasbord of chances before the end of the half. Brighton's defence blocked each effort though.

He even got a run at goal in the 44th minute but just couldn't get that final pass through to Maddison. Getting the ball well but just can't get the ball out of his feet and into the back of the

Substitutes:

Son Heung-min 6 - Son got a massive standing ovation when he came on after Sarr scored to make it all square at the start of the second half. Son put through a lovely ball to

Bissouma – 6: Came on in the 63rd minute. Dispossessed Ansu Fati in the middle of the park in the 71st minute that

Johnson – 8: Came on in the 63rd minute. Conceded a foul in the 81st minute. Ended up scoring the winner at the last gasp of the match.

Davies – 6: Didn’t make too much of an impact in the game. Was able to block some dangerous crosses that could’ve caused issues.