Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton and Hove Albion: Three key things to look out for including Son Heung-min's return
Brighton face Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium at 3pm today (Saturday, February 10). Tottenham have won six of their last seven home league games against Brighton. The first key point to look out for is the return of Son Heung-min.
South Korea were knocked out of the Asian Cup with a 2-0 semi-final defeat to Jordan. He has since returned to Spurs and manager Ange Postecoglou has praised the South Korean. He said: “Son already back and has been training with the squad.
"He gave everything for his country and was keen to come back and be with the team when he got home.” The forward could be a massive threat to the Seagulls in this fixture and will be sure to cause issues for them in the game.
The second key point to look out for is the depth and health of Tottenham’s squad at this current moment. Ange Postecoglou admitted this, saying: “This is probably the healthiest squad we’ve had for quite a while. It’s much more preferable to me. We’ve not had this sort of availability since the beginning of the season”.
One final point to look out for in this match is that the Spurs manager believes his squad is still being built and was quick to dismiss that he needs to address and particular issues in his pre-match press conference. He said: “We’re still building a team and building a way of playing and for me, that’s the most important thing.”