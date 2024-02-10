Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton face Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium at 3pm today (Saturday, February 10). Tottenham have won six of their last seven home league games against Brighton. The first key point to look out for is the return of Son Heung-min.

South Korea were knocked out of the Asian Cup with a 2-0 semi-final defeat to Jordan. He has since returned to Spurs and manager Ange Postecoglou has praised the South Korean. He said: “Son already back and has been training with the squad.

"He gave everything for his country and was keen to come back and be with the team when he got home.” The forward could be a massive threat to the Seagulls in this fixture and will be sure to cause issues for them in the game.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: (EDITORS NOTE: In this photo taken from a remote camera from behind the goal.) A general view as Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur scores their team's second goal whilst under pressure from Lewis Dunk of Brighton & Hove Albion as Jason Steele of Brighton & Hove Albion fails to make a save during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at American Express Community Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

The second key point to look out for is the depth and health of Tottenham’s squad at this current moment. Ange Postecoglou admitted this, saying: “This is probably the healthiest squad we’ve had for quite a while. It’s much more preferable to me. We’ve not had this sort of availability since the beginning of the season”.