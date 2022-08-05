Seagulls pathway development manager, Gordon Greer said, “Michał spent last season on loan at Olympiacos and this is another good opportunity for him to gain some vital first-team experience.

“Michal is at an age where he needs to be playing regularly and we will watch his progress in Germany closely. We wish him all the best for the season ahead.”

Speaking to Fortuna’s website, Karbownik said: “I was welcomed with open arms by everyone at Fortuna. My first impressions of the club are very positive and I can’t wait to get started. I want to do my part to ensure that we have a successful season.”

Düsseldorf’s sports director, Christian Weber, added: “With Michał Karbownik we gain several new options. He is a very flexible player and can play both full-back positions, but also feels at home in central midfield. We are very happy that we were able to bring Michał to Düsseldorf.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Barca keen on Alexander-Arnold Barcelona are plotting a £67.4m bid to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool in 2023. (Futbol Total) Photo Sales

2. Ten Hag eyes Ziyech Erik ten Hag wants to sign Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech for Manchester United. (Nabil Djellit) Photo Sales

3. Fulham close in on Kluivert Fulham are ‘one step away’ from completing an £8.4m deal for AS Roma winger Justin Kluivert. (TuttoMercatoWeb) Photo Sales

4. Forest want Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest are still pushing to sign Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, who also been linked with Crystal Palace. (Sky Sports) Photo Sales