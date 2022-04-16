Dejan Kulusevski has added another dimension to Tottenham's attacking threat in the Premier League since his arrival from Juventus

Tottenham predicted starting XI - Antonio Conte to spring a Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur surprise vs Brighton

Tottenhan Hotspur will hope to continue their impressive march to the top four when they welcome Graham Potter's Brighton for a Saturday lunchtime kick-off

By Derren Howard
Saturday, 16th April 2022, 9:21 am

Antonio Conte has a few selection head scratchers but is backing Son Heung-min to get even better and help fire Tottenham to Champions League qualification.

The South Korean has been in dazzling form of late as Spurs have powered into the top four, with his hat-trick at Aston Villa last week making it six goals in three Premier League games.

He is back to his flying best after an injury in January saw him suffer a lull and Conte says there is even more to come.

“We are talking about a really good player,” he said.

“I was sure that it was normal after an injury to need a bit of time to recover the best possible condition and get back into our idea of football again.

“But I was sure, because Sonny for us is a really important player and at the peak of his form.

“But he can improve, and that is my expectation – that he gives us from now until the end of the season and big push and to try to finish his race in the best possible way.

“Don’t forget, one month ago I asked my best players, my more representative players, that now the team needed this type of player to take on the more important responsibilities.

“I can only speak about Sonny in an enthusiastic way, because he is not only a top player, but he is a really good guy. He is very polite and a fantastic guy."

Scroll down and click through to see how Tottenham could line-up for this one.

1. Lloris - GK

Tottenham's N 1 was in fine form last week at Villa

2. Romero - D

On the right of a three defence. Fine player!

3. Dier - D

Experience can help Tottenham's CL push

4. Davies - D

Looking back to his best after injuries

