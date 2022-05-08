Here are all of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.
Brighton & Hove Albion caused an upset yesterday afternoon as they beat Manchester United 4-0 on the south coast.
Moises Caiceo, Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard made history at the Amex Stadium as they claimed their first victory over the Red Devils in eight meetings.
The win leaves the Seagulls in 9th place in the Premier League, while United look set for life outside of the Champions League next season as they sit five points behind Arsenal.
Graham Potter’s side have now taken nine points from the ‘Big Six’ clubs over the last month.
Here are today’s transfer rumours...
1. Chelsea deal 'expected in late May'
Chelsea confirmed that a deal had been agreed for Todd Boehly's consortium to purchase the football club from Roman Abramovich, with a deal expected to go through towards the end of the month. The Blues will need a licence to be part of the next campaign by June 8. (Sky Sports)
2. Chelsea trio linked with Barcelona move
It is reported that Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could join Andreas Christensen at Barcelona next summer. The pair's contracts expire next summer but it is thought both are eager to return to their home country. (AS)
3. Whites plotting move for England U21 international
Leeds United and Fulham are keeping tabs on Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs White. The 22-year-old has eleven goals and nine assists while on loan at Sheffield United this season. (TEAMtalk)
4. Hammers target Southampton loanee
West Ham are lining up a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who has enjoyed a successful loan spell with Southampton this season. The 20-year-old has six goals in the Premier League for the Saints. (Daily Mail)