Tottenham transfer completes unique Premier League hat-trick after Leeds United and Brighton deals

Three former Kawasaki Frontale players are currently set to play in the Premier League next season

Tottenham’s deal to sign Japan international defender Kota Takai from J-League side Kawasaki Frontale means three former Frontale stars could be in the top flight next season.

The 20-year-old will move to north London in July for a £5million fee and will compete in central defence with Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Kevin Danso and Radu Dragusin.

Takai will join Ao Tanaka of Leeds United and Brighton’s Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma. Here’s a look at the talented Japanese trio.

Kaoru Mitoma of Brighton & Hove Albion joined Brighton from Kawasaki Frontale in 2021

Kaoru Mitoma

Brighton’s 28-year-old Japanese winger, is one of the most dangerous wingers in the Premier League, currently attracting interest from Bayern Munich. Sky Germany stated: “Bayern Munich will target Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma if they miss out on Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.”

Since joining Brighton in 2021 from Frontale for around £3m, Mitoma has notched 20 goals and 13 assists in 88 appearances, showcasing his dribbling and pace.

Mitoma is a huge favourite with the fans and has a habit of producing spectacular goals, which has made him one Brighton’s most in-demand players. His contract runs until 2027 and the Seagulls hope he will be at the Amex next season.

Ao Tanaka

Leeds United’s 26-year-old Japanese midfielder, has become a fan favourite since his £3.4m move from Fortuna Düsseldorf in August 2024.

He moved to Düsseldorf in 2021 after making 79 appearances for Kawasaki Frontale.

His technical prowess, passing, and tactical awareness earned him a spot in the Championship Team of the Season and Leeds’ Players’ Player of the Year award.

He is nicknamed “Tiger Tanaka” by manager Daniel Farke but fans often chant “A-O!” for the midfielder, who expressed his joy at promotion with 150,000 supporters.

Kota Takai

The 20-year-old Japanese centre-back, has joined Tottenham Hotspur from Kawasaki Fron for a record-breaking £5m J-League transfer.

Standing at 6ft 4in, Takai’s athleticism, 88 per cent pass completion, and defensive ability – including his performance against Cristiano Ronaldo in the AFC Champions League – make him a promising talent.

He rejected Udinese, Borussia Monchengladbach, and Hoffenheim to join Spurs, where he’ll compete with Romero, Van de Ven, Danso, and Dragusin.

Japanese football expert Dan Orlowitz noted, “It was inevitable a player of Takai’s ability would make the jump to a leading European league”.

His contract runs until 2030.

He made his international debut in September in a 7-0 World Cup qualifying win over China having helped his club side to an eighth-place finish domestically last season.

He is the club’s second signing since Thomas Frank was appointed as head coach in place of Ange Postecoglou earlier in June, after Mathys Tel’s six-month loan from Bayern Munich was made permanent.

In 2024 he was named Japan’s young player of the year having broken into Kawasaki’s first team two years previously.