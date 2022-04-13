Tottenham v Brighton: Is it on Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon? kick-off time, referee and team news

Albion were excellent at the Emirates Stadium last weekend and placed a huge dent in the Gunners' top four hopes thanks to their deserved 2-1 triumph.

Brighton's victory certainly did Tottenham a huge favour as they have leap-frogged Mikel Arteta's team into a Champions League spot following their emphatic 4-0 win at Aston Villa last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Potter's Brighton are 11th in the league standings and are keen to finish the campaign strongly and achieve their aim of a top 10 finish.

Brighton will travel to Champions League chasing Tottenham this weekend in the Premier League

It would be quite an achievement for Brighton and another three points in North London this weekend would put them on track for their highest ever Premier League finish.

It will however be another hugely difficult challenge as Antonio Conte's Tottenham are in the best form they have displayed all season, with attackers Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski in lethal form.

Kane and Son have been an establish partnership for years but the arrival of Kulusevski from Juventus has elevated them to another level.

Spurs are three points ahead of Arsenal, with a better goal difference, going into their final seven fixtures of the season and, despite the Gunners having a game in hand, Spurs are favourites to finish in the top four.

Team news

Brighton were boosted last week by the return of Adam Lallana and Adam Webster. Both were introduced in the second half at Arsenal and their experience helped Albion close out for the three points.

Webster and Lallana will now be pushing for starting roles. Leading scorer Neal Maupay will also hope to be back in the XI after he was dropped for the victory at the Emirates in favour of the experienced Danny Welbeck.

Jakub Moder remains sidelined with a serious ACL injury.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is expected to take charge of Saturday’s match against Brighton despite testing positive for Covid-19.

Conte tested positive at the weekend and has been “appropriately distancing” to avoid spreading the virus, according to the Premier League side.

Matt Doherty is a doubt for Spurs with a knee injury sustained at Villa last week.

What time is kick-off

The match kicks-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 12.30pm on Saturday, April 16.

Is it live on TV?

Yes. The match will be screened live on BT Sport. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC1 at 10.30pm.

Whistle blowers

Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Ian Hussin, Dan Robathan. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Lee Mason. Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis.

Last time out