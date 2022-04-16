Tottenham v Brighton: Is it on Sky Sports, BT Sport or Amazon? kick-off time, referee and team news

Antonio Conte's Tottenham enjoyed a 2-0 Premier League victory against Brighton earlier this season at the Amex Stadium

Albion were excellent at the Emirates Stadium last weekend and placed a huge dent in the Gunners' top four hopes thanks to their deserved 2-1 triumph.

Brighton's victory certainly did Tottenham a huge favour as they have leap-frogged Mikel Arteta's team into a Champions League spot following their emphatic 4-0 win at Aston Villa last Saturday.

Graham Potter's Brighton are 11th in the league standings and are keen to finish the campaign strongly and achieve their aim of a top 10 finish.

It would be quite an achievement for Brighton and another three points in North London this weekend would put them on track for their highest ever Premier League finish.

It will however be another difficult challenge as Antonio Conte's Tottenham are in the best form they have displayed all season, with attackers Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski in lethal form.

Kane and Son have been an establish partnership for years but the arrival of Kulusevski from Juventus has elevated them to another level.

Spurs are three points ahead of Arsenal, with a better goal difference, going into their final seven fixtures of the season and, despite the Gunners having a game in hand, Spurs are favourites to finish in the top four.

Team news

Tottenham will be without Matt Doherty for the Saturday lunchtime clash with Brighton.

The defender has been ruled out for the season with a knee injury sustained in last week’s win at Aston Villa.

Ryan Sessegnon is fit enough to start but Japhet Tanganga (knee) and Oliver Skipp (groin) remain out.

Brighton boss Graham Potter will be without Shane Duffy and Steven Alzate for their trip to north London.

Midfielder Alzate has been ruled out through illness while Duffy is away from training due to a longer term thigh injury.

Adam Webster returned from a groin problem in their 2-1 victory over Arsenal last week and Potter confirmed he could feature once again but is not fit enough to start yet.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Sessegnon, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, Lamptey, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, Offiah, Webster, Mac Allister, Bissouma, Mwepu, Lallana, Caicedo, Gross, March, Sarmiento, Trossard, Welbeck, Maupay.

What time is kick-off

The match kicks-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 12.30pm on Saturday, April 16.

Is it live on TV?

Yes. The match will be screened live on BT Sport. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC1 at 10.30pm.

Whistle blowers

Referee: Craig Pawson. Assistants: Ian Hussin, Dan Robathan. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Lee Mason. Assistant VAR: Constantine Hatzidakis.

Last time out