‘Tough but class’ debut Europa League campaign awaits Brighton following group stage draw

Months of anticipation for the draw have finally ended as the Seagulls discovered their Europa League draw.

Brighton fans have been flooding in to announce their excitement as the Seagulls learned who their three Europa League Group Stage opponents will be.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side were placed in Group B during the ceremony in Monaco, being drawn alongside AFC Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens.

With Ajax being four-time Champions League winners and 36-time Dutch league champions, Marseille widely known for being Champions League victors in 1992-93 and AEK Athens recently claiming their 13th Greek Super League title, the group is already being referred to by some as a ‘group of death’.

Cameroonian former football player Stephane Mbia shows the paper slip of Brighton & Hove Albion during the draw for the group stages of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League at The Grimaldi Forum in the Principality of Monaco. Picture by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

SEAGULLS SOCIAL (@SeagullSocial) were quick to agree with that opinion, tweeting: “Being drawn in the group of death but then knowing we’ve got away days in France, Greece and Holland” along with a gleeful photo.

Many fans focused on how daunting the draw was, including Nathan Westley (@NathanWestley), who said: “Such a tough group, but on our day we can beat anyone.”

He added: “That first European night at the AMEX is going to be a momentous moment in our clubs history. Bring it on .”

Richard Parr (@richard_parr) agreed, saying: “This is class. Very tough, but class.”

Other fans commented on the ludicrous nature of the draw given where Brighton have come from in the last three decades.

Having risen from the brink of relegation from the Football League in the 1996-97 season to competing amongst Europe’s elite in 2023-24, the journey has been a wild ride to thrill the club’s fans.

Sam Hart (@SammyTheSnake), for example, said: “Can’t quite fathom what we’ve been drawn.”

Kevin Ticehurst (@brightonfan) said: “What a incredible group, goosebumps literal goosebumps!”

Simon Tipple (@SimonTipple) simply said: “This is AMAZING.”

A key feature of the talk around Brighton’s Europa League adventure is the difference between how older and younger Seagulls fans view success.

While it was not long ago – just the 2010-11 season – that the club were in League One and enjoying trips to sides that are now in the National League, including Yeovil Town, Rochdale and Dagenham & Redbridge, younger supporters have enjoyed almost uninterrupted highs since then.

That is no excuse not to get excited though, and many well-followed Brighton fans on X were already planning their trips.

Ryan Adsett (@ryanadsett), for example, tweeted: “I will see you in Amsterdam”.

Yapi (@bhaharvey) said: “This is unreal ”, while Sam (@FPLSeagull) said: “Let’s do this!! ”.

Stateside Seagulls (@bhafcstateside) said: “Can’t wait! ” and Brighton Bubble (@BrightonBubble) simply replied: “Unreal”.

Further thoughts were shared by a range of ages from the Seagulls fanbase, with supporters touching on the high-quality matches they expect to see and how fun the three away days should be.

Mick (@SmithMustScore) said: “Should be some open, attractive football played. That'll suit us, hopefully ⚽️⚪️ #BHAFC”.

Larissa (@Risswatch14) said: “Honestly, I’d say this group is more exciting than Arsenal’s in the Champions League LETS HAVE ITT”.

Ben Atkins (@benatkins_uk) said: “If you’re going to qualify for Europe for the first time you want to do it properly! #BHAFC”.

A simple way to sum up the emotions was chosen by photographer Danny Last (@DannyLast), who has captured memorable moments from countless Brighton matches over the years.

He simply tweeted: “Woof!”, which seemed to be as good a vote of confidence as any.

Overall, Brighton fans seem to be in unbeatable spirits after the group stage draw.

On a first Friday of September that has also seen the club announce a new limited-edition kit and the loan signing of Barcelona winger Ansu Fati, there have been few better times to support the Seagulls.