Goalkeeping and set piece coaches depart

Goalkeeping coaches Marco Knoop and Jack Stern are leaving Albion this summer, as Fabian Hürzeler reshuffles his backroom team ahead of the 2025/26 season.

This summer the Albion boss will appoint a new replacement goalkeeping coach and recruit a new set-piece specialist.

Hurzeler said, “On behalf of everyone at the club, I take this opportunity to thank Marco and Jack for their efforts here.

“Marco is returning to Germany and goes with our thanks and best wishes.

“He made a lot of sacrifices to join me in England, and I will always be grateful to him for that.

"Jack and Marco have helped us to achieve a successful season in my first campaign at Brighton and I wish both well for the future."

Technical director David Weir added, “It’s never an easy decision when people leave the club and I echo Fabian’s sentiments, and place on record my thanks to both Jack and Marco. “

Jack has been part of a very successful period for club, working under Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Fabian.

“We thank both for their service, professionalism and hard work and wish them well for the future.”