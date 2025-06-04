'Never easy' - Key duo leave Brighton as Fabian Hurzeler accelerates plans for next season

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 4th Jun 2025, 09:06 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 09:18 BST
Brighton coach Jack Stern (centre) will leave the Seagulls this summerBrighton coach Jack Stern (centre) will leave the Seagulls this summer
Brighton coach Jack Stern (centre) will leave the Seagulls this summer | Getty Images
Goalkeeping and set piece coaches depart

Goalkeeping coaches Marco Knoop and Jack Stern are leaving Albion this summer, as Fabian Hürzeler reshuffles his backroom team ahead of the 2025/26 season.

This summer the Albion boss will appoint a new replacement goalkeeping coach and recruit a new set-piece specialist.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hurzeler said, “On behalf of everyone at the club, I take this opportunity to thank Marco and Jack for their efforts here.

“Marco is returning to Germany and goes with our thanks and best wishes.

“He made a lot of sacrifices to join me in England, and I will always be grateful to him for that.

"Jack and Marco have helped us to achieve a successful season in my first campaign at Brighton and I wish both well for the future."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Technical director David Weir added, “It’s never an easy decision when people leave the club and I echo Fabian’s sentiments, and place on record my thanks to both Jack and Marco. “

Jack has been part of a very successful period for club, working under Graham Potter, Roberto De Zerbi and Fabian.

“We thank both for their service, professionalism and hard work and wish them well for the future.”

Related topics:AlbionFabian HurzelerBrightonPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice