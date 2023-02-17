Train strikes once again put Brighton's home game with Crystal Palace at risk

More train strikes are set to affect Brighton’s re-arranged home game with Crystal Palace, which was originally postponed due to earlier strikes.

Albion’s A23 derby game with Palace at the Amex Stadium was supposed to take place on September 17, but was cancelled after railway workers took industrial action over pay and job security.

Now, the fixture is under threat again, after the RMT Union announced another 24-hour strike on Thursday, March 16, the same day as the re-arranged game.

Concerns were raised back in September about how Crystal Palace fans would return home after the fixture at the Amex without public transport.

According to The Athletic, talks will now take place between the relevant bodies before any decision is made about the game.