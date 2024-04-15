Transfer confusion for the £7m Brighton striker out-performing Harry Kane in the Bundesliga

Brighton's Deniz Undav on loan at VfB Stuttgart scores his team's second goal during the Bundesliga match against Eintracht Frankfurt

Brighton striker Deniz Undav continues to impress on his season-long loan at Stuttgart.

The German international was once again on target in the Bundesliga as Stuttgart enjoyed a 3-0 home win against Frankfurt.

The victory keeps his team in third, behind Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich on goal difference and behind an excellent Bayer Leverkusen team, who sealed the title last weekend.

Undav’s first half strike against Frankfurt also took his tally to 15 goals and eight assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances so far. The 27-year-old now leads Kane for goals and assists in the Bundesliga.

The future of Undav does however remain uncertain. It is believed Stuttgart do have an option to buy after his loan period expires this summer but Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi perviously stated he wants him back at the Amex next season.

Undav joined Brighton in 2022 for around £7m and is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2026. His value has rocketed this season and could increase further if he plays well for Germany at this summer’s Euros in Germany.

