Transfer deadline day: Brighton 'finalising' move for 'highly-rated' Sunderland prodigy
Brighton are reportedly set to sign a teenager from Sunderland, as the clock ticks down on the January transfer window.
According to Craig Hope – the Daily Mail’s North-East football correspondent – Brighton are ‘closing in on a deal’ for attacking midfielder Josh Robertson, 18.
Hope’s post on X read: “Very highly rated, 18-yr-old. Contract expires in summer. Could be movement today.”
In an updated post, Hope added: “Understand Josh Robertson is in Brighton finalising his move from Sunderland.”
Roberton is yet to make a first-team appearance for Sunderland but has made a big impression for the youth team.
The midfielder has scored six goals and notched two assists in 12 games for the under 18s this season.
The reported move for Robertson comes after Mahmoud Dahoud completed a loan move to Stuttgart.
The out-of-favour midfielder will be reunited with fellow Albion loanee Deniz Undav, who has scored 12 Bundesliga goals so far this season.
Technical director David Weir said: “This is a good move for Mahmoud. It will give him an opportunity to play regularly for a side doing very well towards the top of the Bundesliga. We wish him well for the rest of the campaign.”