Transfer deadline day: Leicester City confirm major transfer breakthrough ahead of Brighton

The Foxes have confirmed the signing of Belgium international defender Wout Faes from Ligue 1 outfit Stade de Reims on a five-year-deal, subject to international clearance.

The 24-year-old fills the void left by Wesley Fofana, who joined Chelsea in a deal worth around £70m on Wednesday [August 31].

The defender has not received international clearance to play in Leicester’s home clash with Manchester United this [Thursday, September 1] evening.

Faes could be in line to make his Foxes debut at the Amex on Sunday.

Speaking to LCFC TV, Faes said: “It’s an amazing feeling [to be here]; it’s not sunk in yet. This is the dream step in my career and I’m very happy to be here.

“I’m progressing year after year, and I hope to continue doing the same here.

“All the facilities and knowledge is here to help me to get even better. I will have to work hard, but I will give 100 per cent to help the team.”

Leicester City have announced the signing of Belgium international defender Wout Faes, their first outfield player of the summer transfer window, ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game at Brighton & Hove Albion. Picture by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Faes, who signed for Reims in 2020, made 37 appearances for Les rouges et blancs last campaign. His impressive displays at the heart of Reims’ backline earned him the club’s 2021-22 Player of the Season award.