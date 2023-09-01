Brighton and Hove Albion’s Colombia international Steven Alzate is set to leave on transfer deadline day following the recent arrival of Carlos Baleba from Lille

Alzate, 24, enjoyed a decent season loan on in Belgium last term with Standard Liege and was said to have impressed Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi in pre-season.

He featured in the Premier League Summer Series for Brighton in America but despite the exits of midfielders Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister, Alzate is not expected to feature this season.

There’s plenty of interest, with Premier League rivals Everton and Wolves both linked, while La Liga outfit Seville are keen as are Fiorentina of Serie A.

The Colombian has one year remaining on his contract and could be available for around £5m. He has made 51 appearances for Brighton in all competitions, scoring three goals with two assists. Last term at Liege he made 29 appearances with three goals and five assists.

The former Leyton Orient man joined Brighton in 2017 and progressed through the youth ranks. He made his first team debut in the Carabao Cup at Bristol Rovers in 2019 under then manager Graham Potter.