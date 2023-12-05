Transfer expert claims Brighton will sell one of their 'big name' players this summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Brighton will sell one of their "big name" players this summer - but did not state who that would be.

Albion sold key players Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister to Chelsea and Liverpool respectively for a combined £150 million, plus backup goalkeeper Robert Sanchez moved to Stamford Bridge for £25m.

Conversely, the Seagulls splashed the cash to recruit Joao Pedro, Carlos Baleba, Bart Verbruggen, and Igor Julio, among others, whilst keeping onto sought-after targets such as Kaoru Mitoma, Julio Enciso, and Evan Ferguson.

Now, Romano states it will become clear in the "coming months" which of the Sussex side's stars will be a "priority" for elite European clubs. He added that Tony Bloom's team are only likely to cash in if they receive "crazy" high bids.

He told CaughtOffside: “This habit of cashing in on their top players for a profit will always be their system, at least this is what they want to do.

"It’s still early to know what they will do in the summer in terms of players to sell, but the expectation is to have some more ‘big name’ available for the market… but only in case they receive really crazy bids.