Transfer expert makes Moises Caicedo agent claim amid intense £75m Chelsea talk

Brighton and Hove Albion continue their January battle to keep hold of their star midfielder Moises Caicedo

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano believes Chelsea are still some way off concluding a £75m deal for Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo this January transfer window.

Caicedo, 21, is in high demand this month and talk intensified yesterday that the Blues were preparing a £75m package to prise away the Ecuador international. Graham Potter is keen to bolster his Chelsea midfield and knows Caicedo well having handed the South American his Premier League debut during their time together at Brighton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caicedo has formed an excellent midfield partnership at Brighton with World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and has helped the team to an impressive seventh in the Premier League table. He is contracted with Albion until June 2025, having joined the south coast club in 2021 for around £4.5m from Ecuadorian team Independiente.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo continues to be linked with a £75m move to Chelsea

Advertisement Hide Ad

Writing for the caughtoffside Daily Briefing, Romano said, “There’s no update yet on Moises Caicedo and won’t be until he has his new agents. Caicedo is on Chelsea’s list but nothing will change until he picks his new agents. It’s not entirely clear yet how this affects their current players or other transfer targets, it’s too early to tell and the market is unpredictable.

“In terms of summer moves for previous targets like Declan Rice or Enzo Fernandez, we have to wait and see… it’s too early, imagine if they told you about Mykhaylo Mudryk’s €100m deal in January after spending big money on Raheem Sterling. Things can change all the time, so we’ll see in the summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caicedo however, appears in no hurry to leave and insists he’s focussed on helping Brighton qualify for Europe this season. Speaking earlier this month to the Albion website, he said: “We are having a great season with this coach and I am sure we are going to stay up there in the table. We are training very well, are very focused on every match and I’m sure we will take Brighton to a qualification place for the Europa League.”

He added: “I never imagined at this age I’d be achieving so much like playing at a World Cup and being a starter in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad