Transfer gossip: Brighton increase interest in £15m La Liga striker wanted by West Ham, Everton and Leeds

Brighton and Hove Albion are said to be preparing for life without attacker Leo Trossard.

Trossard, 28, has fallen out with head coach Roberto De Zerbi and could be on the move this January, with Tottenham and Arsenal the leading contenders.

Brighton though have a plan to replace the Belgian and are reportedly interested in Argentina youth international Valentín Castellanos. The 24-year-old is owned by Major League Soccer outfit New York City FC but is currently on loan in La Liga at Girona. The striker has netted five times in 18 outings for Girona and he has a return of 59 goals in 134 appearances for New York.

He is said to be one of the most sought after talents in the MLS and Leeds United were close to securing a deal for him last summer as they contended with injuries to main striker Patrick Bamford. Castellanos was also offered to Man City, as the New York club are part of the City group. Pep Guardiola passed on the option, having already secured the services of Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

Valentin Castellanos of Girona has interest from Premier League clubs Brighton, Leeds West Ham and Newcastle

Leeds were favourites last summer for the £15m rated attacker but Newcastle, West Ham and Everton also considered a move.