Transfer gossip: Brighton turn to '£30m' Tottenham and West Ham target after Jose Mourinho and Roma fall-out

Brighton are said to be in the hunt for Italy international midfielder Nicolò Zaniolo, who has fallen out of favour with Roma.

Zaniolo, 23, has made 94 appearances for Roma, having joined them from Inter Milan in 2018. He has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham earlier this window, while West Ham are also keen on the Italy international.

The two London clubs do however face competition from Borussia Dortmund, who are trying to prepare for life after Jude Bellingham, and this week it was reported that Brighton could also make a move.

Albion banked more than £20m yesterday when they agreed to sell Leo Trossard to Arsenal and their two midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo continue to be inked with moves away from the Amex Stadium.

Mac Allister and Caicedo are both expected to depart at the end of the season, although Albion face a battle to keep Caicedo this month with Chelsea expected to return with an improved offer after seeing their initial £55m bid rejected by Brighton last week.

Football-italia claim Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi could be the ideal man to get the best from Zaniolo and help him settle into the Premier League.

Zaniolo is said to be available for around £30m and that would be a significant fee for Brighton, who tend to buy at the lower end of the market and then develop players through their impressive academy.

Albion are also said to be near to completing the signing of Sweden international midfielder Yasin Ayari from AIK Solna for around £5m.

