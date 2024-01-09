Brighton agree terms with Man City target ahead of £7.9m transfer

Brighton are close to completing the signing of Boca Juniors wonderkid Valentín Barco on a permanent transfer.

Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed personal terms with transfer target Valentín Barco and are set to activate the 19-year-old’s release clause, Sussex World understands.

The Argentina U23 international is expected to travel to England this week to complete his Albion transfer, with a fee in the region of $10 million (£7.9 million) to be paid to the wonderkid's current club, Boca Juniors.

It's understood Barco, who was a target for Premier League champions Manchester City until only recently, will sign a five-year contract at Brighton, with an option for a further year.

Capable of playing as a winger as well as a wing-back or full-back, versatile youngster Barco will provide competition for the Seagulls' current left-sided star, Pervis Estupiñan.

That said, Barco has a very different profile to Estupiñan and is likely to be utilised further up the field.

It could take a while for the Argentine to settle - and understandably so considering how big of a move this is for a teenager - but it's hoped he can replicate the success of Brighton's other South American players.

