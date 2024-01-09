Brighton agree terms with Man City target ahead of £7.9m transfer
Brighton are close to completing the signing of Boca Juniors wonderkid Valentín Barco on a permanent transfer.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed personal terms with transfer target Valentín Barco and are set to activate the 19-year-old’s release clause, Sussex World understands.
The Argentina U23 international is expected to travel to England this week to complete his Albion transfer, with a fee in the region of $10 million (£7.9 million) to be paid to the wonderkid's current club, Boca Juniors.
It's understood Barco, who was a target for Premier League champions Manchester City until only recently, will sign a five-year contract at Brighton, with an option for a further year.
Capable of playing as a winger as well as a wing-back or full-back, versatile youngster Barco will provide competition for the Seagulls' current left-sided star, Pervis Estupiñan.
That said, Barco has a very different profile to Estupiñan and is likely to be utilised further up the field.
It could take a while for the Argentine to settle - and understandably so considering how big of a move this is for a teenager - but it's hoped he can replicate the success of Brighton's other South American players.
Alexis Mac Allister, who joined Liverpool in the summer, and current breakthrough star Facundo Buonanotte are two countrymen Barco will be following in the footsteps of under Roberto De Zerbi's management.