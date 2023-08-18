BREAKING
Brighton defender ‘completes formalities’ ahead of Hearts loan transfer

The latest transfer news as Brighton defender Odel Offiah completes a move to Heart of Midlothian.

By Charlie Haffenden
Published 18th Aug 2023, 08:22 BST

Heart of Midlothian have now completed the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion defender Odeluga Offiah on a season-long loan deal, Sussex World understands.

The 20-year-old, who played three times at senior level for Brighton last campaign, was in attendance for the Jam Tarts’ 3-1 win over Rosenborg on Thursday.

Offiah was left out of the Seagulls’ squad for the pre-season tour in the USA and it was confirmed to Sussex World that this was to find a loan move, not because of injury.

It has been speculated for a while that Hearts would be the team to snap up the versatile youngster and for good reason, as the move has now been finalised.

Offiah was shown around Tynecastle Park and was in attendance for the Jam Tarts’ 3-1 win over Rosenborg in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

He was given permission from Albion to travel to Scotland and complete his medical assessments ahead of paperwork being signed for a temporary move.

It’s hoped Offiah will become a key member of the Hearts squad as they look to build on their strong start to the 2023/24 season.

