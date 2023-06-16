Exclusive: Agent of Brighton star Moises Caicedo provides an update on his client’s future amid Chelsea and Arsenal talks.

Brighton & Hove Albion are still willing to sell star midfielder Moises Caicedo, with a promise the player can go this summer, but that doesn’t mean they will let him depart for an unacceptable transfer fee, SussexWorld understands.

A source very close to the player has told SussexWorld “Chelsea will start to negotiate” with Brighton, confirming reports that the Blues are fully committed to making the transfer happen.

In addition to that, it has emerged that Caicedo is nearing an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea, but the same source has told SussexWorld that nothing has fully advanced, at this stage.

Arsenal, who were previously preparing a bid, are still interested but have turned their focus to the Declan Rice deal. An attempt to sign Kai Havertz is also in motion at the Emirates, as per reports elsewhere.

Even if Chelsea - helped by Arsenal taking a step back - do reach a full agreement on personal terms with Caicedo, Brighton will still demand a huge transfer sum for the Ecuadorian.

It’s understood that West Ham United’s asking price of in excess of £100 million for Rice has reaffirmed to Brighton that their valuation of Caicedo is reasonable.

Seagulls owner and chairman Tony Bloom is notoriously tough to negotiate with and that mentality will continue with this deal. A fee similar to the Rice transfer will be needed to take Caicedo off their books.

This is even despite a promise being made with Caicedo - and especially between the player and Roberto De Zerbi - that he can go as long as a suitable offer comes in. The crucial part here, however, is Brighton’s idea of what is suitable.

Meanwhile, Caicedo’s agent tells SussexWorld importance of Champions League football

Moises Caicedo has very quickly become Brighton’s star asset.

Caicedo’s agent, Manuel Sierra, has told SussexWorld his client values the Champions League highly but has admitted the player will respond to all contact that comes in, regardless of European qualification.

Asked within the last 24 hours whether Caicedo has a preference on his destination, Sierra told SussexWorld: “Let’s see [what happens]. We are open to listen [for all offers].”

This follows Sierra admitting last month to our sister publication, LondonWorld, that Caicedo would love to play in the Champions League.

“Moises is very happy playing in the Premier League as he is now, but let’s see what happens in the summer,” Sierra told LondonWorld.

“He is happy [at Brighton] and grateful to them for having given him the chance to fulfil one of his dreams [of playing in the Premier League].

“He wants to play in the best clubs of the world and to keep playing the best competitions of the world like Champions League, World Cup and in my role I’ll try to support him in all what he needs as I try to do with all my players.”

Caicedo is thankful to Brighton but wants to move on.

Sierra also mentioned he has had discussions with Brighton over allowing the midfielder to leave the Amex Stadium this summer.

When asked whether he has spoken with Arsenal technical director Edu over Caicedo, Sierra said: “I talk with many people about him and other players we represent.”