Brighton & Hove Albion are still keen on signing Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, even after securing Fiorentina star Igor Julio on a permanent transfer, Sussex World understands.

The Seagulls have bolstered the left side of their defence with the £17.1 million (after add-ons) acquisition of Igor, but Roberto De Zerbi would still like to be reunited with Colwill if possible.

Sadly for Albion, the likelihood of that happening is very slim as Chelsea remain adamant their 20-year-old centre-back isn’t for sale under any circumstances – even as part of negotiations for Moises Caicedo.

Negotiations continue but have slowed regarding Caicedo as the two clubs remain far apart in terms of valuation. The Blues not entertaining including Colwill in a deal hasn’t helped, either.

As the recent winner of the UEFA U21 European Championship with England and already established as more than capable in the Premier League, it comes as no surprise that Chelsea want to keep their man.

Kalidou Koulibaly’s departure and a long-term injury for Wesley Fofana have of course firmed up their stance even more, with Colwill expected to have a key role under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

