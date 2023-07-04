The Seagulls will pocket millions if Viktor Gyokeres leaves Coventry City in the transfer window.

Brighton and Hove Albion will receive a sizeable fee from any transfer made by former striker Viktor Gyökeres this summer, Sussex World understands.

Now at Coventry City, the Sweden international has gained plenty of interest from bottom-half Premier League sides - including Wolves, West Ham and Fulham - as well as clubs abroad.

The likeliest destination is Sporting Lisbon, however, near enough putting to bed hopes of the attacker returning to the English top flight anytime soon.

As previously reported by Fabrizio Romano, Gyökeres’ agent is in London to try and finalise a transfer to Sporting. A fee is yet to be agreed but the player is keen.

Brighton are known for their shrewd transfer business, especially with departures, but it was a mere fee of just under £1 million that took Gyökeres away in 2021.

Crucially for Albion, though, there was a sell-on clause inserted into the deal when Gyökeres left the Amex to join Coventry permanently, following an initial loan.

If Gyökeres moves this summer, Brighton will earn a sell-on fee.

It’s understood the sell-on clause stands at the 10 per cent mark, meaning a multi-million cash injection is on its way to the Amex Stadium if Gyökeres departs.

That is, of course, if he makes a move in this window or the next as his Coventry contract expires in June 2024. A free transfer wouldn’t help the Seagulls.