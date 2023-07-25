Brighton and Chelsea talks stall over Moises Caicedo transfer as frustration grows

The latest on Chelsea’s pursuit of Brighton and Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea remain in talks over Moises Caicedo but both camps are beginning to get frustrated by the lack of progression, Sussex World understands.

Albion are insisting the Blues pay £100 million or include Levi Colwill in an offer if Caicedo is to leave the Amex Stadium in this summer transfer window.

Brighton believe the Ecuador international is worth similar to what Arsenal paid West Ham United for Declan Rice, while Chelsea value him at closer to £80 million.

Caicedo has agreed personal terms with Mauricio Pochettino’s side and wants to move. Tony Bloom is standing his ground, though, and it’s rather a stalemate as things stand.

Seagulls head coach Roberto De Zerbi has already alluded to the state of play. “Caicedo stays with us until my owner changes his mind,” the Italian said last week.

“[I have] no idea of what can happen in the future, but if Moises leaves we have to find the right player.

