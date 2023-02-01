The January transfer window has closed and Premier League clubs have spent more than £815m in what has been an eventful month in English football.

There have been some major moves taking place in the last 31 days with Mykhailo Mudryk joining Chelsea for £88m, Anthony Gordon joining Newcastle United for £45m from Everton and Enzo Fernandes becoming the most expensive player in British football history, when he completed his £107m from Benfica to Stamford Bridge on deadline day.

As always, Brighton have played a major role in the window, with a number of top European clubs attempting to sign some of their best players.

Winger Leandro Trossard joined Arsenal in a £22m move plus add-ons, following a very public fall-out with Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Brighton were able to keep hold of midfielder Moises Caicedo, despite attempts from Chelsea and Arsenal to sign the 21-year-old, with the latter’s £70m bid leading to the player publicly announcing he wanted to leave the club.

The Seagulls did say goodbye to one player on transfer deadline day, after defender Shane Duffy joined Fulham on a permanent deal, ending seven years of services on the south coast.

Brighton have also made two additions to their side, signing Swedish midfielder Yasin Ayari from AIK for £4m and Argentina u-21 international Facundo Buonanotte for £5.3m from Rosairo Central.

But which club has spent the most this month in the Premier League after the January transfer window closed at 11pm on Tuesday (January 31), and who continues to make a profit.

Here’s an overview of the highest transfer incomes and expenditures in the chosen period, courtesy of Transfermarkt.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and (R) Sporting Director Edu with (2ndL) new signing Jorginho at London Colney on January 31, 2023 in St Albans, England.

1.Chelsea Spend: £291.5m Arrivals: 8 Income: £12 Departures: 2 Balance: -£279.5m

2 - Southampton Spend: £55.6m Arrivals: 5 Income: 0 Departures: 1 Balance: -£55.6m

3 - Arsenal Spend: £53.3m Arrivals: 3 Income: £0 Departures: 3 Balance: -£53.3m