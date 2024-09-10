Transfers: Ex-Brighton star and Graham Potter favourite 'finally' makes Championship switch after lengthy talks

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Former Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate has completed his move to Championship club Hull City.

Alazte, 26, left Brighton last summer after loan spells with Standard Liege in Belgium and had been linked with moves to Sheffield United, Burnley and Rangers.

The Colombia international joined Brighton from Leyton Orient in 2017 and rose through the youth ranks. He made his Premier League debut for the Seagulls under former manager Graham Potter in September 2019 during a 0-0 draw at Newcastle. The versatile midfielder went on to make 51 appearances for Brighton – 43 of which were in the Premier League.

More recently, Alzate’s path to the first team was blocked by the excellence Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo, while last season ex-boss Roberto De Zerbi favoured Pascal Gross and Billy Gilmour as his main midfielders.

Alzate though impressed with two loan stints at Liege in Belgium with five goals and nine assists in 54 matches and will now get the chance to make his mark in the Championship with Hull City.

“I’m extremely delighted to be here and for it to finally get done,” said the former Seagull to the Hull City website. “Speaking to the directors, the ambition of the club was why I decided to join.

“Ex-teammates of mine have played here – Noah Ohio and Aaron Connolly – and said good things. I know Ryan Longman and Carl Rushworth from Brighton and Gustavo Puerta from the national team.

“I’ve never played here and I can’t wait to get on the pitch. I’m looking forward to getting my first minutes, playing, getting some wins and hopefully contributing some goals and assists.

“Individually, I want to get as many games in as I can, get my stats up with goals and assists and, with my experience, help the team have a good season.”