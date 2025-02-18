Injury update for Brighton loan star Julio Enciso

Brighton loan Julio Enciso appears to have avoided serious damage to his left knee while playing for Ipswich Town at Aston Villa last Saturday.

Enciso, who joined the struggling Tractor Boys for the remainder of the season last month, hobbled off after just 17 minutes of Town’s hard fought 1-1 draw at Villa Park.

The 20-year-old Paraguay playmaker was in tears as he left the pitch, which prompted fears of a serious injury.

Brighton's Paraguayan midfielder Julio Enciso is on loan at Ipswich Town and leaves the field at Aston Villa in tears

The cause for concern was clear as Enciso underwent two operation on the same knee following a meniscus tear while training with Brighton in 2023. It was an injury that ultimately kept him out of action for six months.

Enciso had an MRI scan earlier today which revealed no major damage to the left knee and he will continue to be assessed by the medical team at Ipswich.

Paraguay national team doctor, Dr Osvaldo Insfrán, speaking to Paraguayan radio station 650AM, said: "Julio Enciso is greatly improved, the resonance [MRI] threw nothing of gravity.

“He will enter a recovery regime in Ipswich, they don't have an estimated time at his club for his return.

“We talk about trauma or sprain, studies will be done. There’s no talk of a recovery time, we hope he can get back to training. He will do physiotherapy and rehabilitation work.”

Enciso has made three appearances for Ipswich so far but is clearly a major doubt for this Saturday’s Premier League fixture against Tottenham at Portman Road.

Kieran McKenna’s Tractor Boys are third from bottom in the table with 17 points from 25 matches following their promotion from the Championship last season.

Enciso made just two top flight starts for Brighton this term prior to his loan and the club were keen for their man to gain game time at Portman Road.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said: "Julio wants to play regularly and that is not something we can guarantee with so many options in our attacking positions.

"Ipswich have offered Julio the possibility of more regular game time, and the move is the right one for all concerned.

"We will keep a close eye on his progress as the season continues, and we wish him well for his time with Ipswich."

Enciso has made 57 appearances for Albion, scoring four goals, including the Premier League Goal of the Season for the 2022-23 season against Manchester City.

He is set to return to the Amex Stadium in the summer is contracted with Brighton until June 2026.

