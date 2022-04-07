Triple injury blow for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of Arsenal

Graham Potter will likely be without the services of Adam Webster and Adam Lallana once more as they face arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Webster has been out with a groin injury sustained in the 2-0 loss at Man United last March, while Lallana has been struggling with a hamstring issue.

Both were hoping to feature last week against Norwich but the match arrived too soon for the influential duo.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has injuries to deal with ahead of the trip to Arsenal on Saturday

Potter confirmed that Webster and Lallana are close to full fitness but are unlikely to be fit enough start against Champions League chasing Arsenal.

"Adam Webster has made some more progress and has been training a little with the group," said the Albion head coach. "He may be involved at the weekend but we will see.

"He will not be starting but could be involved in the squad.

"Adam Lallana has taken a step forward as well. So closer to being involved. We will make a decision tomorrow but more likely to be in the squad."

Jakub Moder is ruled out after the Poland international suffered a serious ACL injury in the second half against Norwich. The Albion midfielder faces a lengthy period on the sidelines and is also a doubt for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

On the plus side, Moisés Caicedo is available for selection having recovered from an illness that ruled him out of the 0-0 draw against Norwich.

Arsenal look set to be without midfielder Thomas Partey who is said to be a "serious concern" after hobbling off the pitch at Selhurst Park.