Triple midfield injury boost for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of Liverpool

Graham Potter will hope to welcome back midfielder Adam Lallana to face his old club Liverpool at the Amex Stadium this weekend

Brighton have been on a poor run of late and lost their last four Premier League matches to Burnley, Manchester United, Aston and Newcastle.

They have missed the talents of defender Adam Webster and the midfield trio of Enock Mwepu, Adam Lallana and Jermey Sarmiento.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lallana was fit enough for the bench at Newcastle last week having been troubled by a hamstring injury, while Sarmiento and Mwepu - both hamstrings - have been long-term absentees.

Lallana in-particular will be eager to face his former club, having left Liverpool for Brighton in 2020 on a free transfer following six seasons at Anfield where he won the Premier League and the Champions League.

Their return to fitness is a huge boost for Potter as he prepares his team to take on Liverpool side chasing the title and aiming to narrow the six point gap between them and leaders Man City.

Potter said, "It is only Adam Webster who is still away so everybody else will be available for selection."

On the daunting prospect of facing Liverpool - who earlier in the week progressed in the Champions League following their 2-1 aggregate win against Inter Milan.

Potter added: "We are trying to improve and be honest with ourselves.The Newcastle performance was actually quite good. Certainly in comparison to Burnley and Aston Villa.

"There are steps in the right direction. We have lost four and there is disappointment and rightly so. Our job is to see that period out and stick together as a team.