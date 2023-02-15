'Try to force me' - Kaoru Mitoma aware of big changes ahead of Fulham after Crystal Palace

Brighton and Hove Albion’s flying winger Kaoru Mitoma has noticed some subtle changes against him of late.

When you create the type of impression Kauro Mitoma has in the Premier League, it tends to make coaches and full-backs sit up and take note. Mitoma, 25, has caught everyone by surprise this season as his pace, skill and composure in front of goal has seen him net seven times and claim one assist so far this season. Even his own teammates admitted their surprise as he’s made statues of some the best and most highly-paid full backs in the world.

After netting the winner against Bournemouth – his third in three matches – Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi admitted he is "impossible to substitute" because he can a always deliver a match-winning moment up to the very last action. But the Premier League is the highest profile division in the world. The best tactical and coaching brains are watching and little remains a secret for too long. Mitoma laid the challenge and now teams are trying to find the answer to the question… just how do you stop Mitoma?

He was quieter but still remained a threat against Palace last week and had it not been for a fine first half save from home keeper Vicente Guaita, Mitoma would have celebrated his eighth goal of a highly productive breakthrough season in the English top flight.

Kaoru Mitoma has seven goals so far this season for Brighton

It was a typical Mitoma attack – perfectly balanced, clever movement with crisp passing and his first time effort as he glided away from his defender was destined for the bottom corner but for Guaita's full-stretched intervention. Palace where well prepared and on the whole limited the Japan international to fleeting moments – although much of the play was down the opposite flank, where Solly March produced a goal scoring man-of-the-match display. If one doesn't get you, the other will is very much the De Zerbi way.

Mitoma though noticed the difference in the way teams are starting to defend against him. “Maybe there are less players who come directly toward me to rob the ball," said the former Kawasaki Frontale wideman, who joined Brighton for around £4m in 2021. "More often now they block the vertical lane and try to force me to cut inside. I was able to deliver in that type of play but I would like to focus especially on breaking through vertically and getting in a cross, and then the quality of the cross is also important."

Mitoma has developed a habit of striking late. His winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup at the Amex Stadium arrived in the 90th minute while against Bournemouth, just three minutes remained on the clock when he nodded home for three vital points.

Palace however remained resolute. “On Saturday I thought the opponents would get tired as time went by and more space would open up, but that wasn’t the case," he said to the Brighton and Hove Albion website. "But I should try to receive the ball in a better situation myself.”

His emergence has helped sixth-placed Brighton push for Europe and also paved the way for Leandro Trossard's £22m to Arsenal last month. His form has more than filled the void, with some suggesting he is an upgrade on the Belgian international who blew hot and cold during his time at the Amex.

Fulham, who are seventh in the table, are also a surprise package this season and Marco Silva's men are next up at the Amex Stadium this Saturday. It’s not quite a shoot-out for Europe just yet but beating your near-rivals at any stage of the season always provides a welcome boost, whatever the ambition for the season.

