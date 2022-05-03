The Premier League season is heading down the final stretch with so much still to play for and a summer transfer window on the horizon.

Brighton & Hove Albion have just three games remaining in their 2021/22 Premier League season following an impressive 3-0 win away to Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma scored the goals as Graham Potter’s side secured three points to move them to ninth in the league table.

The Seagulls could still finish as high as seventh place and qualify for European football next season but would need to win all of their remaining games and also hope that results elsewhere went their way including West Ham United losing all of their remaining games.

Brighton are at home to Manchester United this Saturday, May 8.

The last meeting of the two was in February with the Red Devils running out 2-0 winners at Old Trafford.

Away from the action on the pitch, clubs are also preparing for the summer transfer window as they identify new targets and look at moving players on.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

United to get ‘free run’ at Rice signing Manchester United will have a ‘free run’ at signing England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, with rivals focusing on strengthening other areas (ESPN) Photo Sales

Italian move could be on the cards for Lingard AC Milan and Juventus are leading the race to sign Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard (ESPN) Photo Sales

Everton require £50m to sell Richarlison Everton are confident they can secure a £50million-plus fee for Richarlison if he continues his strong finish to the season (Football Insider) Photo Sales

Martinez back on Gunners’ radar Arsenal have renewed their interest in Inter Milan’s Argentina international forward Lautaro Martinez (The Times) Photo Sales