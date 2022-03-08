There are several midweek fixtures taking place in the Premier League on Wednesday and Thursday but Brighton will not return to action till Saturday.
They are set to host title hopefuls Liverpool at the AMEX on Saturday following their 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United at St James’ Park last weekend.
Brighton head coach Graham Potter has said he that he is relishing the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with the Reds.
"I think what you have to do is analyse the game and be as honest as you can in the analysis and then move forward.
"Taking on Liverpool at home is a fantastic challenge. It doesn't get any tougher. But, the game against Newcastle was also a tough moment.
"I've been in this league for two-and-a-half years now and there aren't many easy games.
“We’ve got 33 points, which is still good, but you always look at it through the lens of your most recent results.
“At the moment, we are disappointed because these are the results we’ve got and we have to react to that.
“There’s a lot of football to play and a lot of points to play for and we want to make sure we finish with as many as we can.”
