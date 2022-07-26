Graham Potter’s side continue to prepare for the new Premier League season and make moves behind the scenes in the transfer window.

There is just over one month left in the summer transfer window and less than two weeks till the new Premier League season kicks off as clubs continue to look at ways to strengthen their first team squads.

Blackburn Rovers are said to be keen to see a Brighton & Hove Albion defender return to the club after a successful loan spell last season and West Ham United have had a £35.5m bid for an Italian striker accepted.

Meanwhile, Southampton have made a ‘late move’ to try and sign a Manchester City winger and Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement to sign a Belgian midfielder for £12.75 million.

Chelsea could be prepared to offer one of the current players to RB Leipzig as they target a defender from the German side while Fulham have had a bid for a defender rejected.

Elsewhere, Leeds United and AC Milan are locked in a battle to sign a Belgian international midfielder and the Italian side are reportedly planning to increase their offer in an attempt to give themselves the edge while French side Lyon have said they will ‘listen to offers’ for a Newcastle United and Arsenal target.

Finally, the agent of an Everton defender has rubbished reports the player is set to leave loan this window by calling them “embarrassing” on social media.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

1. Agent slams "embarrassing" Patterson reports The agent of Everton full-back Nathan Patterson has emphatically dismissed reports the former Rangers star is to leave on loan this window on social media, saying they are "embarrassing" (Daily Record)

2. Forest reach Mangala agreement Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement in principle to sign Orel Mangala from Stuttgart for a fee of £12.75m (The Athletic)

3. Southampton move for Edozie Southampton have made a late move for Manchester City for winger Sam Edozie who had been expected to join Bayer Leverkusen for £5million this summer (Daily Mail)

4. Hammers reject Fulham's Diop bid West Ham have rejected a £14.8m bid for France centre-back Issa Diop from London rivals Fulham (L'Equipe)